TDC Group Announces DJ Teroas eCommerce Brand Ambassador

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The TDC Group of Companies is delighted to announce the signing of Keshan ‘DJ Tero’ Henry as its new eCommerce Brand Ambassador for the online shopping platform, www.shoptdcgroupcom.

This exciting partnership represents a dynamic synergy between TDC Group’s commitment to innovation and its growing influence in the online retail industry.

According to Ms. Mia Bailey, eCommerce Manager, DJ Tero has gained recognition for his exemplary work as an entertainer in the public domain both locally and internationally. As a popular and respected entrepreneur, DJ Tero has established himself as more than just a leader but an authority in entertainment. His passion has propelled him to the forefront, where he has successfully carved a niche for himself through his expertise and dedication.”

She also added, “We are thrilled to welcome DJ Tero, who is also a member of our extended TDC family, so he is no stranger to us. He is an alumnus of the TDC Warren C Tyson Memorial Scholarship Programme and recently participated in the TDC 50 Primary Schools Tour, which featured Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew speaking to students about the Scholarship Programme and the value of education”.

DJ Tero expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “I’m honored to be chosen as TDC Group’s eCommerce Brand Ambassador. I’ve always admired the company’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Together, we will explore new frontiers in eCommerce and help TDC’s ebusiness succeed in the digital industry.”

As the official eCommerce Brand Ambassador, his reach, appeal, impact and experience with varied audiences aligns seamlessly with the department’s mission to empower and advance business development through www.shoptdcgroup.com.

DJ Tero will be responsible for spearheading a new era of innovation and collaboration with the company. His insights, guidance, and work ethic will be invaluable as TDC continues to deliver solutions to eCommerce businesses to not just meet but surpass customer demand and expectations.