ST. KITTS-NEVIS AUTHOR FIONA NISBETT TO RELEASE POWERFUL NEW MEMOIR “SCARS THAT SPEAK” ON AUGUST 4

Former VON Radio broadcaster pairs deeply personal book with original theme song focused on resilience, healing, faith and finding purpose after adversity

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS — St. Kitts and Nevis-born author, broadcast journalist, humanitarian, entrepreneur and educator Fiona Nisbett is preparing to release her new memoir, Scars That Speak, on August 4, 2026, accompanied by an official theme song bearing the same name.

The memoir takes readers through Nisbett’s deeply personal journey, exploring resilience, courage, healing and hope while reflecting on how difficult experiences can shape — but do not have to define — a person’s future.

According to the official release, Scars That Speak examines themes including perseverance, forgiveness, faith and personal growth, with Nisbett using her own experiences to encourage others who may be navigating hardship or searching for a renewed sense of purpose.

“For many years my story remained silent. Writing Scars That Speak gave me the opportunity to turn pain into purpose and silence into a voice,” Nisbett said in announcing the project.

She added that her hope is for both the memoir and its accompanying song to encourage people to believe that healing is possible and that challenging experiences can become part of a greater personal testimony.

The striking black-and-gold presentation of the book carries the message, “Some wounds bleed. Others learn how to speak,” setting the tone for a work centred on confronting difficult chapters of life and emerging with a stronger voice.

But Nisbett’s story stretches well beyond the pages of the new memoir.

Her media journey began in St. Kitts and Nevis at VON Radio in Nevis, where she was introduced to broadcasting and developed what would become a lasting passion for journalism, communication and storytelling.

She later carried that experience internationally, sharing her professional knowledge with students studying Broadcasting and Media at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, where she participated in teaching, mentorship and practical media instruction.

Nisbett has also spent years engaged in humanitarian and community-development work in Uganda. Through the nonprofit organisation she founded, The New and The Next Generation, her work has included education, mentorship and initiatives aimed at supporting women, young people and families in underserved communities.

That background helps explain the wider purpose behind Scars That Speak.

This is not being presented simply as a memoir about difficult experiences. It is positioned as a story about what can happen afterward — rebuilding, finding meaning, reclaiming one’s voice and using personal experience to encourage others.

The accompanying “Scars That Speak” theme song extends that message into music, reinforcing the book’s central idea that experiences once associated with hurt or silence can ultimately become symbols of strength, healing and transformation.

The publishers expect the project to connect with audiences across the Caribbean, Africa and the wider international community, reflecting Nisbett’s own journey from Nevis broadcasting to education, humanitarian service and now authorship.

For Nisbett, the August release marks another chapter in a career consistently centred around communication and service.

And the message behind the title is simple:

Scars have stories. Some of those stories, when finally spoken, can help somebody else find the courage to move forward.