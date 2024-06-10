St. Kitts Native Conferred with Doctorate from Christ Theological Seminary

On Saturday, June 8, 2024, Dr. Ranford Queeley, a native of St. Kitts and former SSU Officer in The St. Kitts-Nevis Police Force, was conferred with the Doctor of Philosophy at a convocation ceremony by Christ Theological Seminary. The ceremony took place at Jerusalem A Church Without Walls in Mount Vernon, New York, starting at 11:00 am.

The event was led by The Most Hon. Reverend Dr. Vernon T. Smith, The Most Hon. Reverend Dr. Emmett N. Read III, and The Most Hon. Reverend Dr. J. Bernard Richardson. The ceremony began with an academic procession followed by the singing of the United States National Anthem.

The Class of 2024 included graduates from various disciplines, including Bachelor of Theology, Master of Theology, Doctor of Theology, Doctor of Religious Education, Doctor of Philosophy, General Diploma, Certificate of Advanced Studies, and Doctor of Biblical Studies.

Family and friends attended to support the honorees, celebrating their academic achievements. Christ Theological Seminary, marking its 75th anniversary, continues its mission of training, preaching, and preparing students to study the Word.