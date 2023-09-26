St. Kitts’ Legal Luminary Kiandre M. J. Weekes Shines as Valedictorian at UWI Cave Hill!

In a historic triumph for St. Kitts and Nevis, Kiandre M. J. Weekes has emerged as the brightest legal mind in the Caribbean. This remarkable young talent, hailing from Cayon, St. Kitts, has not only exemplified excellence in academia but has now been named the Valedictorian of the prestigious University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

Weekes, currently a Legal Researcher and AG’s Aide at the Attorney General’s office, has displayed unwavering dedication to the field of law. His remarkable journey from the picturesque shores of St. Kitts to the illustrious halls of UWI Cave Hill is a testament to his unyielding determination.

Weekes’ stellar achievements have not only brought immense pride to his homeland but have also firmly established him as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring legal minds across the Caribbean. His academic prowess and tireless commitment to justice have set a new standard for legal excellence.

As St. Kitts basks in the glory of producing the Caribbean’s brightest law faculty graduate, the nation stands poised to witness Kiandre M. J. Weekes’ meteoric rise in the legal realm. His remarkable achievement at UWI Cave Hill is a testament to the boundless potential that St. Kitts nurtures within its shores, destined to leave an indelible mark on the world stage.