St. Kitts Farmers Express Discontent over Minister Samal Duggins Agenda CARICOM 25 Launch

The recent launch of Agenda CARICOM 25 by 2025 in St. Kitts has left many farmers disheartened and frustrated. The event, hosted by Minister Samal Duggins, was intended to be a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to reduce the region’s high food imports by 25 percent by the year 2025. However, it turned out to be a glaring example of the disconnection between the policymakers and the agricultural community.

A small number of farmers showed up for the event, and those who attended expressed their disappointment at being largely sidelined and excluded from the discussions and consultations that shaped the initiative. Instead of witnessing a substantial representation of farmers, the launch saw a disproportionate presence of Agriculture Ministry technocrats, further exacerbating the farmers’ sense of exclusion.

Out of the 413 registered farmers in the federation, less than 20 bothered to attend the launch, highlighting the depth of their disillusionment. Some farmers who were present even staged a protest and walked out of the event in frustration, signaling the level of dissatisfaction and lack of confidence in the initiative’s approach.

The Agenda CARICOM 25 by 2025 holds immense potential for the region’s agricultural sector, but its success hinges on meaningful engagement and collaboration with the very farmers who will be crucial in its implementation. Without active involvement and input from the agricultural community, the initiative risks falling short of its goals.

It is imperative for the government and policymakers to recognize the significance of including farmers in the decision-making process from the outset. Engaging them in meaningful consultations, understanding their challenges, and incorporating their perspectives into the initiative’s design will not only enhance its chances of success but also foster a sense of ownership and commitment among the farming community.

Efforts must be made to bridge the gap between policymakers and farmers and build a more collaborative approach towards achieving Agenda CARICOM 25 by 2025. By doing so, St. Kitts can pave the way for sustainable agricultural development and contribute to the broader goal of reducing food imports and enhancing food security in the region.