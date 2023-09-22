ST.KITTS CRICKET PROFESSIONAL TERANCE WARDE RE-SIGNS WITH ENGLISH CLUB

Whitehaven Cricket Club is thrilled to announce the return of cricket maestro Terence Warde for the upcoming 2024 season. After an outstanding performance in the previous year, Warde showcased his prowess with a remarkable 936 runs at an average of 58.50 and 25 wickets at an impressive 17.08.

Warde’s pivotal role in rescuing Whitehaven from relegation in 2021 has solidified his status as a club legend. His unforgettable unbeaten century in the face of adversity against Haverigg stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication and skill. Alongside teammate Jonathon Stewart, Warde orchestrated a monumental third-wicket partnership, turning the tide of the match.

Despite facing challenges due to a shift in the West Indian season, Warde’s commitment to Whitehaven remains unwavering. His return promises to inject renewed vigor and expertise into the team, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

As the countdown to the 2024 season begins, anticipation builds for Terence Warde’s triumphant return to the Playground. With his exceptional batting and bowling prowess, fans can expect nothing short of electrifying performances that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on Whitehaven Cricket Club’s history.