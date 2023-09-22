Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew Joins Leaders in a High-Level Meeting of Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti with Caribbean Partners, Led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and other heads chairing the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti



New York, NY, USA, September 21, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO)- Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis participated in a pivotal High-Level Meeting of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti, convened in collaboration with esteemed Caribbean partners, and led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. This significant diplomatic engagement underscores the commitment of the involved nations to address critical issues facing Haiti and promote regional stability.



The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, provided a platform for high-level discussions on strategies to support Haiti in its path toward stability, prosperity, and effective governance. Leaders from the Caribbean region came together to exchange ideas, share insights, and reaffirm their collective dedication to fostering positive change in Haiti.









Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew expressed his optimism about the collaborative efforts acknowledging that the challenges faced by Haiti are shared challenges, and a collective response must reflect a shared commitment to the well-being and progress of the Haitian people.



The High-Level Meeting of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti provided a valuable opportunity for world leaders to align their efforts, explore innovative solutions, and mobilize resources to address the multifaceted challenges facing the nation. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s active participation reflects his unwavering commitment to regional collaboration for positive change.

