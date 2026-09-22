ST.KITTS AND NEVIS SPORTING LEGEND LENNIE LAKE HONOURED FOR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO NATIONAL SPORTS DEVELOPMENT

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Former national footballer, cricketer, coach and respected sports administrator Lennie Charles Lake has been awarded the Companion of the Star of Merit for his long and meritorious contribution to sports and national football development in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Born in St. Kitts on May 25, 1967, Lake is widely regarded as one of the Federation’s outstanding multi-sport personalities. He represented the country in both football and cricket before dedicating decades to coaching, education and the development of young athletes.

On the cricket field, the right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler represented the Leeward Islands between the 1992–93 and 1994–95 seasons. He appeared in first-class and List A matches, taking seven first-class wickets, including career-best figures of four for 99.

His influence in football has been even more extensive.

Lake served as manager of the St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National Football Team in 2004 and again from October 2008 to August 2010. He also held the important position of Technical Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association.

His expertise later took him across the Caribbean as a FIFA Technical Development Officer. In that capacity, he has conducted coaching clinics, delivered licensing courses and assisted national associations with strengthening their football-development programmes.

But Lake’s legacy reaches far beyond statistics and official titles. He has helped shape coaches, guide players and build stronger sporting systems throughout St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider region.

The national honour represents fitting recognition for a lifetime devoted to sporting excellence, technical education and service.

From player to coach. From administrator to regional mentor.

Lennie Lake’s journey remains a proud chapter in the sporting history of St. Kitts and Nevis.