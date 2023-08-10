ST.KITTS AND NEVIS’  PM TERRANCE DREW’S MISMANAGEMENT AND BUNGLING OF CBI PROGRAMME HAS CREATED VOLATILITY AND UNCERTAINTY SAYS OPPOSITION PARTY LEADER RICHARDS

PM Terrance Drew’s mismanagement and mishandling of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program has come under fire from Hon. Shawn Richards, Opposition PAM Party leader In a recent statement, Richards criticized the Prime Minister’s performance, suggesting that his actions have caused turmoil within the CBI program merely one year into his tenure.

Richards highlighted the irony of Drew’s previous vocal criticism of the CBI program while now utilizing its funds for government expenses. The program, initiated in the 1980s by former PAM leader Sir Kennedy Simmonds, was intended to generate substantial returns for the nation’s benefit, particularly for the impoverished and vulnerable segments of society.

However, according to Richards, Drew’s administration has introduced volatility and uncertainty into the CBI program. Richards raised concerns about lack of transparency, calling on the Prime Minister to address pressing questions regarding the sale of passports, the involvement of questionable individuals, and the status of funds within the program.

The opposition leader emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in managing the CBI program, suggesting that the administration’s alleged failures and lack of clarity could undermine the program’s integrity. Richards’ statements underscore the broader concern that effective governance and responsible management are essential for maintaining the stability and credibility of such economic initiatives.