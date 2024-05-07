St.Lucia Office of the Leader of the Opposition Fact Checks Prime Minister Philip J Pierre’s Denial on St. Jude Hospital Cost



The Office of the Leader of the Opposition expresses deep concern over Prime Minister Philip J

Pierre’s recent denial regarding the estimated cost of completing St. Jude Hospital. Despite the Prime

Minister’s assertion, information from the 2024/2025 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure,

specifically on page 659, unmistakably reveals that the government has indeed estimated the total

cost of the project to be $265 million!

This blatant contradiction between official government documents and public statements raises

serious questions about the integrity and transparency of the administration. Why would the Prime

Minister mislead the country about such a critical matter?

The completion of St. Jude Hospital is not merely a financial concern; it represents a lifeline for our

citizens’ health and well-being. Any attempts to downplay or obscure the true cost of this project are

unacceptable and undermine the public’s trust in our government.

As stewards of public trust, it is incumbent upon the Prime Minister and his administration to

provide honest and transparent communication regarding matters of public interest, particularly

those involving significant taxpayer funds and essential public services.

The persistent pattern of public deception exhibited by Prime Minister Pierre and his cabinet is

deeply troubling. The Leader of the Opposition urges the Prime Minister to honor the principles of

accountability and truthfulness in governance, as he pledged while in opposition.

Screenshot