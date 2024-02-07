In recent developments, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Unit has chosen to remain tight-lipped regarding its recent meetings with the European Union (EU). Additionally, concerns have been raised surrounding the launch of the Controversial Figure Phillipe Martinez’ MSR Entities as the first and only Public Benefactors in the newly introduced St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Public Benefit Option (PBO).

The third Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, expressed his apprehension, highlighting that neither the Drew administration nor the CBI unit has issued any official statements regarding the EU meetings or the launch of the controversial CBI PBO. In a press conference, journalist Glen Bart questioned Harris about the EU’s particular interest in the prison project and the lack of transparency from the current government.

Harris, in response, suggested directing these crucial inquiries to the government, emphasizing the importance of seeking information from the official channels. He expressed his surprise at the EU’s newfound concerns, noting that during his administration, there was no such expression of worry about the CBI program.

The former Prime Minister urged journalists to scrutinize official documents for details, especially regarding the number of passports allocated for sale under the prison project and the associated costs. Harris insinuated that the change in government leadership might be a factor in the EU’s shift in focus, pointing to the appointment of a new face for the CBI program and allegations of corruption.

In a call for transparency, Harris underscored the significance of the CBI program as a major contributor to the country’s revenue. The lack of official communication from the current government regarding the EU meetings raises questions about the motivations behind the EU’s sudden interest and underscores the need for clarity in the face of potential controversy surrounding the MSR Entities’ involvement in the new CBI PBO.