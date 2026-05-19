FORMER MISS ST. KITTS DIBYE BASS EARNS MSc IN ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT WITH PRESIDENT’S LIST HONOURS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Former Miss St. Kitts, Dibye Bass, has added another major accomplishment to her impressive journey after graduating with a Master of Science (MSc) in Accounting and Financial Management from the University of Maryland on May 17, 2026.

Bass, who proudly represented St. Kitts as Miss St. Kitts in 2003, also earned a place on the prestigious President’s List, highlighting her outstanding academic performance and commitment to excellence throughout her studies.

The achievement has been met with widespread congratulations from family, friends, and members of the wider St. Kitts and Nevis community, many of whom have praised her dedication, discipline, and perseverance.

Dibye is the daughter of well-known entertainment personality Rabuka Lincoln Bass and Verna Bass. She is also the granddaughter of the late Delores Hobson.

Her accomplishment represents another proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis nationals excelling abroad in academia and professional development, while continuing to inspire young people across the Federation to pursue higher education and personal growth.

Friends and supporters have described Bass as a shining example of determination and grace, balancing intelligence, professionalism, and ambition while continuing to make her family and country proud.

Congratulations continue to pour in for Dibye Bass, her parents, relatives, and loved ones as they celebrate this significant milestone.