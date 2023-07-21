SKNOC-CGA Unveils Team for the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games

The St. Kitts & Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) & Commonwealth Games Association

(SKNCGA) will be participating in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in two

sporting disciplines for the very first time namely: Athletics/Track and Field and Men’s Beach

Volleyball.

The 7th edition of the CYG dubbed the “Trinbago CYG 2023 Games” will be held in Trinidad

and Tobago over the period August 4

th to 11th

, 2023, and the SKNOC/SKNCGA will be

represented by the following athletes and team officials at the Games:

Beach Volleyball (Men):

Vickash Sundar Julian Bristol

Athletics/Track and Field: Cacious Mason – Men’s 200m Chesson Liburd – Men’s 100m and 200m Jaylen Bennett – Men’s 400m & Mixed 4x400m Relay Stephan Balson – Men’s 400m & Mixed 4x400m Relay Jermahd Huggins – Men’s 400mH, High Jump & Mixed 4x400m Relay Kenroy Nolan – Men’s 400mH Kya Crooke – Women’s High Jump and Long Jump Kaliyah Jones – Women’s 400m & Mixed 4x400m Relay Jahzara Claxton – Women’s Javelin & Mixed 4x400m Relay Mikayla Gumbs – Women’s High Jump & Mixed 4x400m Relay

Accompanied by Team Officials: Mrs Jessica St Luce-Warner – Chef de Mission Mr Lonzo Wilkinson – Deputy Chef de Mission Mr Richard Swan – Coach – Beach Volleyball Mr Timothy Morton – Coach – Athletics/Track and Field

4.. Ms Martiza Dias – Assistant Coach – Athletics/Track and Field



In the lead-up to participation in the 2023 CYG Games, the SKNOC-SKNCGA has held two (2)

important separate informative sessions with athletes and their parents. The first session was held

on Thursday 20th April 2023 and focused on the athlete’s selection criteria for participation,

expectations of the SKNOC-CGA, and general Commonwealth Youth Games information. The

second was held on Wednesday 12th July 2023 and dealt with Safeguarding in Sports, AntiDoping and General Etiquette.

The SKNOC President, Mr Alphonso Bridgewater, while attending the July 12th session with the

athletes and their parents, congratulated the athletes on their selection to the 2023 CYG Team

and highlighted the SKNOC/SKNCGA continued investment in the development of the

Federation’s youth. The president went on to encourage the parents to throw their support

behind their children especially considering all the negatives that are currently plaguing the

youths in our society.

The SKNOC-SKNCGA has also provided financial assistance towards the participation of the

athletes in local and regional pre-Games competitions. The most recent was a 3-day Beach

Volleyball training camp in St Marteen for the Beach Volleyballers.

The Beach Volleyball competition begins on Saturday 5th August, whilst the Athletics/Track and

Field competition will be held from Monday 7

th August 2023.

The SKNOC-SKN-CGA Executive wishes the team well.

***The Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) is an international multi-sport event organized by the

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). The CYG is usually held one year before the Commonwealth

Games for adults. The age eligibility of the athletes is from 14 to 18. However, each participating sport has

its own age eligibility. The CYG is an invaluable springboard for the stars and leaders of tomorrow,

contributing to the further development of youth sport throughout the Commonwealth of 72 nations. ***