The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the host venues for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, revealing a surprising omission. St. Kitts and Nevis, renowned for its cricketing fervor and Warner Park’s international acclaim, failed to secure a spot among the chosen venues.Inside sources suggest that the nation’s bid was never even submitted for consideration. This absence, attributed to a lack of initiative, has drawn sharp criticism, particularly directed at the Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins. Citizens argue that Duggins’ overseas ventures have overshadowed his responsibilities at home, leaving crucial matters unattended.The disappointment resonates deeply within the local cricket community, which had high hopes for Warner Park to be a featured venue. It is reported that PM Drew was apprised of the potential success of St. Kitts and Nevis’ bid, had it been formally submitted to the ICC.The repercussions of this exclusion are significant, extending beyond the cricket field. The economy stands to miss out on a substantial injection of revenue, potentially totaling tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars. While seven Caribbean venues and three in the USA gear up for the tournament, St. Kitts and Nevis finds itself on the sidelines, prompting a reevaluation of the nation’s sporting priorities.