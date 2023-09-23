Former Cricket Association Executive and Ex-Commissioner of Police, Austin Williams, Voices Concerns Over St. Kitts and Nevis’ Exclusion from ICC World Cup 2024

****In a fervent expression of disappointment, former Cricket Association President and ex-Commissioner of Police, Austin Williams, has raised his voice against the omission of St. Kitts and Nevis as a venue for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean. Williams, a stalwart figure in both cricket administration and law enforcement, conveyed his alarm at the government’s decision not to bid for hosting rights, let alone include the nation in the fixtures.”We all looked forward to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2024. Now the fixtures are out, but St. Kitts/Nevis is not included. I wondered what happened. Well, it is published that St. Kitts/Nevis did not bid. We need to know why,” Williams stated emphatically.Highlighting the significant economic and commercial prospects associated with hosting such a prestigious event, Williams underscored the potential for growth that had been missed. He reminded the public of St. Kitts and Nevis’ successful bid for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007, even in the absence of a dedicated stadium. The subsequent construction of a stadium and the hosting of a test match against India in 2006 bore testimony to the nation’s readiness and enthusiasm.Williams concludes with a call for a thorough investigation into the reasons behind St. Kitts and Nevis’ non-participation in the bidding process, demanding transparency and accountability from those responsible. As he aptly puts it, “We want to know the reason why we did not bid. Investigate and let us know.” The plea resonates with cricket enthusiasts and nationals alike, echoing the sentiment that St. Kitts and Nevis deserves its rightful place on the global cricketing stage.