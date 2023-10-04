Sandy Point Falcons Soar to Victory in Monsterrat’s September Showdown!

In a thrilling display of basketball prowess, the Sandy Point Falcons Club dominated the courts of Monsterrat over the weekend, leaving fans and rivals in awe. The invitation extended by the Monsterrat Amateur Basketball Association (MABA) turned into an unforgettable experience for the Falcons.The team, comprising both Junior and Premier Players, showcased their impeccable skills, mirroring their earlier triumphs in the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) 2023 League. With a resounding 88-79 victory in their first game and an equally impressive 87-73 in the second, the Falcons proved their mettle.This triumph would not have been possible without the unwavering support of numerous individuals and organizations. The Falcon Club extends heartfelt gratitude to Alex and his Executive team in Monsterrat, SKNABA, Corris (Ziley) Douglas, Dacil Heyliger, Hon. Shawn K Richards, Dr. Daryl Warner, Robelto (Tango) Glasgow, MV Paradise Sun, and Melroy (The Bobby).To the dedicated players, loyal families, steadfast friends, and ardent supporters, the Falcons are eternally thankful. This remarkable opportunity reaffirms the Sandy Point Falcons as the indisputable Basketball Champions of 2023, cementing their legacy as unbeatable. The Falcons’ flight to success continues, leaving a trail of awe-inspired fans in their wake.