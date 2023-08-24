Saint Lucia Close To Announcing ‘Livable Minimum Wage

(Times St.Lucia) ’Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, has revealed that his government is on the cusp of unveiling a ‘livable minimum wage’ for the nation’s workers. The eagerly anticipated announcement comes after the completion of a comprehensive report on the topic, which was shared with Pierre by the Minister for Labour.Addressing a Town Hall gathering organized by the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Pierre emphasized the significance of the livable minimum wage, stressing that it signifies a commitment to ensuring that no worker in the country should be paid less than what is considered livable. The timing of the announcement has been strategically aligned with the need to engage with key stakeholders such as the Chamber of Commerce and the Manufacturers Association, ensuring a well-rounded perspective that benefits all parties.Beyond the livable minimum wage, Pierre also touched upon other economic matters. He highlighted the government’s decision to provide additional financial support to pensioners, reflecting their concern for the cost of living. Moreover, he revealed that negotiations are set to begin for adjustments to civil servants’ salaries, aiming for a fair compensation structure that aligns with the realities of the country’s economy.As Saint Lucia awaits this landmark announcement, the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens remains at the forefront, with measures to uplift workers, pensioners, and civil servants alike.