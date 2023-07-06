Saint Kitts and Nevis Mourns the loss of Veteran Calypsonian, Musician Extraordinaire, Radio Personality, and Father of Prime Minister Drew, Michael “Mick Stokes” Heyliger



The Legendary Michael ‘Mick Stokes’ Heyliger in his element

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, July 6, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO) – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis extends sincere sympathies to the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew on the passing of his father and cultural icon Michael ‘Mick Stokes’ Heyliger on Monday 3rd July 2023.

Sincere condolences are also extended to his daughter, popular DJ and radio personality Michelle “Sweet Sister Sensia” “Triple S” Stokes, and his lifelong partner Pamela Nolan.

The veteran calypsonian, musician extraordinaire, and radio personality died at sixty-nine (69) years of age. He was well known within the Federation and across the region for his musical talents as a drummer, songwriter, and entertainer; his vibrant personality; and exceptional skills as a jeweler.

The legendary Mick Stokes began his entertainment journey as a limbo dancer at a very young age and quickly transitioned to sharing his musical gifts as a singer, songwriter, drummer, and entertainer.

His dynamic presence drew people to him and captivated his audience. He was a member of famous musical groups such as Ellie Matt & The Gis Brass, Gis Brass International, De Brass, Tunka and Friends (St Maarten), and Vinomar Sonics (Virgin Gorda). He also contributed his talents to Ashanti, Legends Band, Four Play, Royaltiez, and Rhapsody.

Mick Stokes’ talents also extend to other Caribbean Islands. He also played in bands in Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Michael “Mick” Stokes was a patriot. His genuine love for his country was embodied in one of his most famous songs, “LIAMUIGA” which he performed as a member of GI’s Brass International, capturing the true essence of the culture, heritage, and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

His lyrical expertise is made evident in his impressive collection of songs including “One Short Man”, “Music In Jail”, “Liamuiga Calling”, “She’s Not There”, “All Kinda Tings” which he captured the Road March title with 1991/92, “Play One More For Me”, “Play de Sweet Music”, “Cold And Rainy Days”, “Try A Little Kindness”, “Sam Browne”, “A Got Another Life”, “Cool Breeze”, “Beat De Drums”, “Noisy Neighbour”, “Winner”, “Where Is The Love”, “Nobody Love”, “That’s Magnificent”, “Darling Donna”, “Nelson Mandela Is Free”, “Bounce”, “Free Up”, “We Independent”.

In addition to his musical talents, he was also a popular local radio personality on ZIZ Radio, hosting shows such as National Showcase which showcased local talents and kept the vibrant calypso and carnival spirit alive. He was also a co-host on the popular show Radio Market, an on-air buyer and seller platform, with Jasmine “Jazzy D” Thomas.

In 2020, he was awarded the St. Kitts-Nevis Medal of Honor for his contribution to the music industry and exemplary impact on the culture and heritage of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and throughout the Caribbean.

Michael “Mick Stokes” was an inspiration to many local artistes. His passion, dedication, and musical talents will forever be embedded in the culture and heritage of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

###