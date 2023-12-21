Ricardo Drue remembrance concert invokes tears and happy memories, Late soca star’s last album ‘My Year’ to be released in January

December 21, 2023

By Robert A Emmanuel

Antigua and Barbuda (Antigua Observer) – “If there was no Antigua, there would be no ‘Vagabond’, there’d be no ‘Professional’, there’d be no ‘ID’, there’d be no me.”

As a Ricardo Drue 2016 interview on his connection to Antigua and Barbuda and his journey to soca stardom played at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) on Tuesday night, many were brought to tears as they celebrated his life.

For many, the sudden death of one of Antigua’s biggest cultural icons last Tuesday felt like a fake news story after Drue was reportedly found unresponsive at his family home.

The candlelight vigil and remembrance concert was held in collaboration with Drue’s management team—Drue World Order (DWO)—and the government of Antigua and Barbuda, and had people from across the region expressing their profound sadness that their friend and colleague had passed.

As some of those closest to the late soca artiste, members of the DWO team were still in tears and too emotional to speak as they walked on stage.

They revealed that Drue’s final act before that fateful Tuesday morning was putting the final touches to his latest album, ‘My Year’, to be released on January 18.