RBEC EXTENDS THE DEADLINE FOR FUNDING SUBMISSIONS FOR ITS 2024 “POWER TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE’ PROGRAMME”

(Castries, Saint Lucia, January 25, 2024) – Republic Bank (EC) Limited has announced the extension of the submission deadline to January 31, 2024, for funding proposals under its “Power to Make a Difference” (PMAD) programme. The Corporate Social Responsibility programme, in its second year in the East Caribbean, has already seen great success with its first awardees and this second call for proposals is being met with even more enthusiasm.

The PMAD programme, introduced in the East Caribbean in 2022, is Republic Bank’s overarching social investment programme built on the knowledge that the Bank has the power to make a difference by empowering others to learn, help, care and succeed. It is done through collaboration with advocacy groups in the pursuit of building successful and sustainable societies.

Last year, the Bank awarded grants to 15 partners from across the Region to finance and help champion social transformation projects. This year, under the theme ‘In the Business of Doing Good’, Republic Bank is looking for sound and well-rationalized proposals from individuals and organisations who can prove their ability to manage their initiative. Proposals must do one of the following: enhance the quality of lives of persons with disabilities, support healthcare programmes, aid youth development through sport, education, literacy, culture and the arts, foster climate action and environmental initiatives or raise the bar for community investment and entrepreneurship.

Marketing Specialist at Republic Bank (EC) Limited, Mr. Kelly Mitchell, explained the simplified process of submitting a proposal.

“Applying to the programme is simple. Visit www.republicbankec.com, select your territory and click the PMAD banner. This will direct you to a microsite where you can access additional information and make the application. All supporting documents should then be sent to RBECPMAD@RFHL.COM.”

The Bank has already made contributions in excess of USD $300,000 to a range of projects across the East Caribbean. It continues to invest toward a goal of USD $200,000 million by 2025 across its 14 operating territories towards achieving Sustainable Development.

Republic Bank is encouraging community leaders and NGOs to submit a proposal to its “Power to Make a Difference” CSR Programme before the deadline of January 31, 2024.