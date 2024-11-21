Prime Minister Pierre to Head Saint Lucia Delegations for Second CARICOM-India Summit and Second Regional Symposium on Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue in Georgetown, Guyana

Castries, Saint Lucia – Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre will join regional Heads of Government for the Second CARICOM-India Summit on November 20, 2024. Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Hon. Narendra Modi, will deliver remarks along with CARICOM Chair and Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Dickon Mitchell and President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Hon. Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The Prime Minister will remain in Georgetown for the Second Regional Symposium on Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue scheduled for November 21 – 22, 2024. Commissioner of Police Mr. Verne Garde and Attorney General Mondesir will join the Prime Minister as part of the Saint Lucia delegation for the Regional Symposium to dialogue with regional counterparts from a social prevention perspective to reduce violent crime in CARICOM Member States.

The Second Regional Symposium on Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue emphasizes a holistic system approach, particularly a whole of Government and whole-of-society approach, involving and collaborating with all relevant agencies, organisations and sectors at different levels, including civil society, business, community, families and individuals.

During the Prime Minister’s absence, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, will act as Prime Minister.