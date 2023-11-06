Prime Minister Drew’s Cryptocurrency Promise: Bitcoin as Legal Tender by March 2023! November 2023 Silence Raises Eyebrows!

In the wake of crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s recent conviction for fraud, the fate of Bitcoin’s legal status in St. Kitts and Nevis hangs in the balance. Prime Minister Drew’s initial announcement in November 2022 set a tentative target of March 2023 for the cryptocurrency’s adoption.However, the unexpected arrest and extradition of Bankman-Fried in December 2022 cast a shadow over these plans. Speculation arises regarding the influence behind the March 2023 deadline, allegedly stemming from a significant Labour Party campaign supporter.This move, seemingly driven by external interests, prompts concerns about policy-making transparency. With the crypto king now facing a potential 110-year prison sentence, citizens are left to ponder the implications of Prime Minister Drew’s decisions.As the nation awaits updates from the Prime Minister, questions loom about the future of cryptocurrency in St. Kitts and Nevis. The case serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with policy decisions influenced by external forces. Will Prime Minister Drew address the nation and shed light on the fate of Bitcoin as legal tender? The public eagerly awaits his response.