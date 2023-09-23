Prime Minister Drew Ignites the UN with a Passionate Call for Global Solidarity and Sustainable Progress!

New York, 23 September 2023 — In a powerful address at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Terrance M. Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis delivered a resounding call to action. The Prime Minister, now in his second year of office, expressed condolences for the global communities ravaged by unprecedented natural disasters, while highlighting the severe drought affecting his own nation.

Prime Minister Drew lauded the newly elected President of the General Assembly, emphasizing the significance of small island states in global leadership. He underscored the urgency of prevention, coordination, and partnership in the face of growing global tensions and technological shifts.

Drew’s speech, themed “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity,” stressed the critical need for trust, inclusion, and dignity in international relations. He urged leaders to back their words with meaningful action, particularly in addressing historical injustices like reparatory justice for victims of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Climate justice featured prominently in Drew’s address, emphasizing the responsibility of industrialized nations in combating climate change and supporting affected regions. He called for the overhaul of the international financial system, advocating for a multilateral sovereign debt mechanism and equitable access to financial resources for small island states.

The Prime Minister outlined St. Kitts and Nevis’ ambitious vision to become a Sustainable Island State by 2040, focusing on pillars such as green energy transition, economic diversification, and social protection. He also highlighted efforts to enhance governance transparency and inclusivity, and underscored the importance of combating illicit arms trafficking for regional security.

Drew addressed global inequities, advocating for dialogue between Venezuela and the United States, the end of the embargo on Cuba, and recognition of Taiwan’s contributions. He called for sustained international support for Haiti, stressing that true progress cannot occur without lifting up all nations.

In closing, Prime Minister Drew emphasized the need for UN Security Council reform to better represent contemporary geopolitical realities. He left the world with a challenge: to work together for a future of peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability.

The impassioned address by Dr. The Hon. Terrance M. Drew serves as a call to arms for the international community to unite in pursuit of a better, more equitable world. His words resonate as a rallying cry for action and solidarity in the face of global challenges.