St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and Grenada Absent from Blinken’s Private UN Meeting on Haiti Intervention

New York, September 23, 2023 – In a significant turn of events, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and Grenada found themselves notably absent from a private meeting convened by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the United Nations. The gathering, focused on potential intervention in Haiti, saw representatives from the majority of CARICOM member states in attendance.

The absence of these three Caribbean nations raises intriguing questions about their positions on potential intervention measures in Haiti, where a complex political and humanitarian crisis has unfolded in recent years. As regional leaders grapple with the best course of action, the varying stances of CARICOM member states underscore the complexity of the situation.

St. Kitts and Nevis: A Strategic Pause or Policy Disagreement?

Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Terrance M. Drew, who recently delivered an impassioned speech at the UN General Assembly, has yet to provide an official statement on the nation’s absence from the meeting. Analysts speculate whether this decision stems from strategic considerations or a fundamental policy disagreement.

St. Vincent & the Grenadines: Reflecting on Regional Approaches

St. Vincent & the Grenadines, led by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, has historically advocated for diplomatic and regional solutions to Caribbean challenges. Gonsalves, known for his thoughtful and measured approach to regional issues, may be seeking to gather broader consensus among CARICOM members before endorsing any intervention plans in Haiti.

Grenada: An Evolving Position on Regional Security

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell of Grenada has been a vocal proponent of bolstering regional security measures, particularly in light of increasing transnational threats. However, Grenada’s absence from Blinken’s meeting suggests a need for further internal deliberation on the issue.

The absence of these three nations highlights the nuanced perspectives within the Caribbean community regarding intervention in Haiti. While some CARICOM members may favor immediate action, others are advocating for a more measured and diplomatic approach, emphasizing the need for regional consensus.

As regional leaders continue to navigate this complex issue, the absence of St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and Grenada from the private UN meeting underscores the diversity of perspectives within CARICOM, and the challenges of forging a unified response to the crisis in Haiti. The coming weeks will likely see further dialogues and discussions, as leaders work towards a collective resolution that prioritizes stability, security, and the welfare of the Haitian people.