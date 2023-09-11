Prime Minister Drew Explores Cutting-Edge Climate-Smart Hospital in Toronto During Visit to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth

(L-R) Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Mr. Glenroy Blanchette; Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew; Mr. Eustace Wallace, St. Kitts-Nevis Chargé d'affaires ad interim in Ottawa, Canada, with senior representative from the University of Health Network (UHN)


 

 Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 11, 2023 (PMO)- Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew embarked on a productive working visit to the University of Health Network (UHN), a state-of-the-art climate-smart hospital located in Toronto, Canada. This visit underscores his commitment to securing opportunities for sustainable economic growth and innovation for the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
 
UHN, renowned for its exceptional healthcare facilities and extensive research capabilities, boasts the largest hospital-based research program in Canada. The institution is at the forefront of groundbreaking research in fields such as cardiology, transplantation, neurosciences, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine, and rehabilitation medicine.

