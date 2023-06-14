PraiseFest: An Exciting New Gospel Concert at St. Kitts Music Festival

BASSETERRE (14th June, 2023): The St. Kitts Music Festival is excited to announce the inaugural PraiseFest, a gospel concert that will uplift your soul on Sunday, June 18th at 5 PM at the Antioch Baptist Church Grounds.



Featuring the remarkable talents of Paige Gumbs, Blestina, M1, Tehillah Band, and Rootz Band, along with headlining Jamaican Gospel artist Jermaine Edwards, PraiseFest promises an evening of divine melodies and spiritual inspiration.



Jermaine Edwards is known for his hit songs like “Peace In My Soul,” “Don’t Count Me Out,” and “My Champion.” His viral rendition of “Beautiful Day” has touched the hearts of fans worldwide.



Paige Gumbs, Blestina, M1, Tehillah Band, and Rootz Band are renowned local gospel sensations, captivating audiences with their exceptional talent and heartfelt performances. They have become household names, consistently spreading joy and hope through their inspirational and uplifting music.



Minister of Tourism, The Hon. Marsha Henderson, expressed her excitement for this extraordinary gathering of gospel performers.



“PraiseFest is just one of the key highlights leading up to the 25th Anniversary of the St. Kitts Music Festival, a celebration of musical diversity that unites locals and visitors alike. PraiseFest isn’t just a concert; it’s a spiritual journey that brings people together. We will praise, worship and create unforgettable memories that strengthen our faith and brings us closer to God,” Minister Henderson remarked.



Tickets for PraiseFest are available from Bevon’s Enterprises on Fort Street and members of the Antioch church as well as online at www.antiochbaptistskn.org.