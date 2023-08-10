In 2019, under the leadership of Prime Minister Timothy Harris, the Team Unity Administration took a significant step towards improving the livelihoods of workers in the country by establishing the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee. This forward-thinking initiative demonstrated the government’s commitment to addressing economic disparities and ensuring fair compensation for all citizens.

Headed by the capable Financial Secretary Hilary Hazel, the committee’s primary responsibility was to thoroughly examine the National Minimum Wage and formulate recommendations for its potential revision. The diversity within the committee ensured that various perspectives were considered, reflecting a true cross-section of the nation.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris went beyond government action, encouraging the private sector to play an active role in improving working conditions. His call for businesses to assess and enhance their employees’ compensation demonstrated his dedication to fostering a more equitable economy.

PM Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration met a very active plan with significant momentum towards a better wage system.

Overall, the establishment of the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee in 2019 under the leadership of PM Timothy Harris marked a pivotal moment in the pursuit of fair compensation. Its efforts not only exemplified a government’s responsibility towards its citizens but also highlighted the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive positive change in the nation’s economic landscape.