PAM Chairman Pens Urgent Letter to Prime Minister Drew Regarding ELEVATE Programme

In a bold move addressing the escalating homicide rate in St. Kitts & Nevis, Azard Gumbs, Chairman of the Peoples Action Movement (PAM), has penned a compelling letter to Prime Minister Dr. Drew concerning the government’s ELEVATE programme. Expressing deep concern over the surge in violent incidents, Gumbs highlights the urgent need for effective intervention to curb the alarming trend.The letter emphasizes the devastating impact of the rising homicide rate, particularly on the nation’s youth and their families. Gumbs draws attention to the Alternative Lifestyle Pathway Programme (ALPP), previously initiated during PAM’s tenure in government, which demonstrated significant success in reducing crime. He questions the rationale behind replacing ALPP with ELEVATE and demands transparency regarding the new programme’s objectives, implementation, and outcomes.Gumbs poses a series of probing questions to Prime Minister Drew, seeking clarity on ELEVATE’s objectives, enrollment criteria, administrative structure, and cost. He underscores the importance of public consultation and citizen engagement in developing and implementing crime prevention initiatives.As a leading political party committed to the Federation’s progress, PAM offers its support and expertise in combating crime and safeguarding the community’s well-being. The letter serves as a call to action for collaborative efforts to address the root causes of violence and ensure a safer, more prosperous future for all citizens.