“NO MORE SLOW SEASON!” — PLP’S TROY “SPUDDY” HENDRICKSON COMMITS TO EXTENDING ST. KITTS’ CRUISE SEASON, WITH YEAR-ROUND TOURISM AS THE GOAL!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | TOURISM & POLITICAL NEWS | OCTOBER 28, 2026

“MORE VISITORS, MORE MONTHS, MORE MONEY IN LOCAL POCKETS!” — WEST BASSETERRE CANDIDATE AND PLP SHADOW MINISTER OF TOURISM OUTLINES AMBITION TO EXPAND CRUISE ARRIVALS, ATTRACT HIGHER-SPENDING VISITORS AND CREATE MORE CONSISTENT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES FOR TOURISM WORKERS!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — People’s Labour Party (PLP) Constituency #3 candidate for West Basseterre, Troy “Spuddy” Hendrickson, has announced a commitment to pursue a longer cruise tourism season in St. Kitts, with the ultimate ambition of establishing year-round cruise activity and reducing the economic uncertainty traditionally associated with the island’s slower tourism months.

Speaking during an interview on The People’s Show, Hendrickson, an experienced tourism professional, entrepreneur and the PLP’s Shadow Minister of Tourism, challenged the long-standing acceptance of seasonal downturns as an unavoidable feature of the tourism industry.

His message was direct: St. Kitts should be working to attract more cruise ships, more visitors and greater spending throughout the year rather than simply accepting reduced economic activity during the traditional off-season.

“So I am committing myself to do the work to ensure that we have a longer cruise season and if not a full or a year-round cruise season with people that want to spend some money as compared to just accepting it’s the slow season,” Hendrickson declared.

The statement places tourism seasonality and the spending power of visitors at the centre of Hendrickson’s emerging policy agenda.

A focus on the people who depend on tourism

For taxi operators, tour guides, beach vendors, restaurant owners, entertainers, craft producers and other small business operators, the distinction between a busy tourism month and a quiet one can be significant.

During peak cruise activity, hundreds of tourism-dependent workers benefit from passenger arrivals, excursions, transportation services, shopping and entertainment.

But when cruise calls decline, income opportunities can become less predictable.

Hendrickson’s proposal seeks to address that challenge by working toward a more consistent flow of visitors and opportunities throughout the calendar year.

The potential economic implications extend beyond Port Zante.

A longer cruise season could create more business for operators in Basseterre, including the historic shopping district, as well as tourism communities in Frigate Bay, South Friars Bay, South East Peninsula and other popular visitor destinations.

For small entrepreneurs who depend on daily tourism activity, additional cruise calls during traditionally quiet months could mean more working days, stronger business continuity and improved opportunities to earn income.

More than cruise arrivals — visitor spending matters

One particularly significant element of Hendrickson’s declaration was his emphasis on attracting visitors prepared to spend money.

It signals a focus not simply on the number of ships arriving in St. Kitts, but also on how much economic activity those arrivals generate for local businesses.

That distinction is important.

A destination can record impressive passenger arrival figures without every business experiencing the same level of financial benefit.

More visitors do not automatically translate into greater earnings for every taxi driver, vendor or tour operator.

The challenge is to convert cruise arrivals into meaningful spending across the wider local economy.

Hendrickson’s stated objective therefore raises important questions about cruise-line partnerships, itinerary negotiations, tourism product development, destination marketing and the ability of local entrepreneurs to capture a greater share of visitor expenditure.

Government also pursuing off-season tourism growth

The proposal comes as St. Kitts continues efforts to strengthen its cruise sector.

According to official tourism figures released in October, St. Kitts recorded more than one million cruise excursionist arrivals during the 2025–2026 cruise season, while the government has also emphasised increasing visitor spending and strengthening opportunities for local businesses. SKN Consulate in Toronto+1

There has also been measurable activity during the traditionally slower summer months. The St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority announced approximately 20 scheduled cruise calls between June and September 2026, demonstrating that efforts to develop off-season cruise tourism are already underway. SKN News+1

Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson has similarly identified stronger community participation, higher visitor spending and expanded economic opportunities as priorities for the sector. SKNIS

Hendrickson’s pledge therefore introduces another policy commitment into a national discussion already focused on how St. Kitts can extend the economic benefits of tourism beyond the busiest months.

The practical test would be whether additional cruise-line commitments, stronger off-season demand and improved local spending can be sustained.

Can St. Kitts make the slow season a thing of the past?

Achieving a significantly longer cruise season would require sustained negotiations with cruise operators, competitive port arrangements, reliable tourism services and attractions that can draw visitors throughout the year.

It would also require consideration of regional cruise patterns, seasonal weather conditions, demand from major passenger markets and the commercial decisions of international cruise companies.

A year-round season cannot be guaranteed by political commitment alone.

Nevertheless, Hendrickson has placed the issue firmly on his proposed tourism agenda, making clear that he intends to pursue opportunities for longer operating periods rather than regard the traditional slow season as an unchangeable reality.

For a tourism-dependent economy, the discussion is about more than ships.

It is about livelihoods.

It is about small businesses having more opportunities to operate throughout the year.

And it is about ensuring that tourism growth translates into tangible economic benefits for the people whose work keeps the industry moving.

The vision Hendrickson has outlined can be captured in one straightforward objective: more visitors, more months and more money circulating in local pockets.

Whether that ambition can be achieved will depend on the detailed policies, partnerships and commercial agreements required to turn his commitment into lasting results.

For now, the PLP’s West Basseterre candidate has issued a clear challenge to the traditional tourism calendar: rather than simply accepting a slow season, St. Kitts should be actively working to make it shorter.

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