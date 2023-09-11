Next-Gen Network Engineers Converge at CARIBNOG 26, CARPIF 9, and ARIN Tech Forum in St. Kitts

Insightful iOrg updates from ISOC, ICANN, and the CTU regarding developments and opportunities taking place across the region Hon. Konris Maynard Govt. of St. Kitts and Nevis speaks about the significance of achieving Digital Independence as a region Shernon Osepa, Director Caribbean Affairs and Development – ISOC emphasizes that CaribNOG 26 is not about technology but the development of our region

In an inspiring display of dedication to advancing Caribbean network infrastructure, the next generation of network engineers gathered at CARIBNOG 26, CARPIF 9, and the 7th ARIN Technical Forum in St. Kitts. The event, marked with the hashtag #arintechforum, provided a crucial platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

CARIBNOG, an educational forum, played a pivotal role in offering technical insights for the efficient management of networks in the Caribbean region. Honorable Konris Maynard, representing the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, emphasized the paramount importance of achieving Digital Independence as a united region.

Shernon Osepa, Director of Caribbean Affairs and Development at ISOC, highlighted that CARIBNOG 26 was not merely about technology, but rather the holistic development of the entire region. The event featured insightful updates from prominent organizations like ISOC, ICANN, and the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), shedding light on the latest developments and opportunities across the Caribbean.

This gathering of passionate professionals underscores the commitment to fortify the technological backbone of the Caribbean, ensuring a future that is digitally empowered and connected.