New Road Resident Faces Six Serious Charges Including Robbery and Firearm Offenses

Kiaeem Carty, a twenty-three-year-old resident of New Road, St. Kitts, is facing a series of serious charges as the police have officially filed six counts against him. The charges include one count of Robbery, one count of Possession of Firearm, and one count of Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life. These allegations stem from events that transpired on June 6th, 2023, at Ram’s Cash and Carry in Bird Rock, St. Kitts.

Additionally, Carty is charged with identical offenses relating to an incident on August 12th, 2023, at Ram’s Supermarket in Camps, St. Kitts.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) expressed gratitude to the general public for their assistance and cooperation in the investigation. As legal proceedings unfold, the case highlights the collaborative efforts of law enforcement and the community in addressing criminal activities.