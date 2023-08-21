Canada to Provide Biometric Processing for Visa Applications in St. Kitts and Nevis

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (Friday, August 18, 2023) — In a significant development, the Government of Canada has revealed plans to facilitate biometric processing for individuals seeking Canadian visas within the territory of St. Kitts and Nevis. A team of Canadian officials is set to visit the island nation from Friday, September 15 to Saturday, September 16, 2023, to execute this crucial phase of the visa application process.

For St. Kitts and Nevis nationals aspiring to secure Canadian visitor visas, study permits, work permits, temporary residence permits, or even permanent residency, providing biometric data (fingerprints and a photo) is now mandatory. The upcoming September visit presents a convenient opportunity for applicants to submit their biometric information locally, saving the need to travel abroad.

While standard procedures would generally require applicants from St. Kitts and Nevis to visit biometrics collection points in nearby countries such as Barbados, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, or Trinidad and Tobago, this on-site visit in September alleviates such travel requirements.

Applicants are encouraged to complete their online visa applications promptly to avail of this opportunity, particularly catering to St. Kitts and Nevis nationals who don’t qualify for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA). Furthermore, those who have already received their Biometric Instruction Letter, as well as nationals of other biometric-required countries residing in St. Kitts and Nevis planning to travel to Canada, can benefit from this visit.

To book an appointment for biometrics collection or for further inquiries, applicants can reach out to BDGTN-VISA@international.gc.ca. Appointments are limited and scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis, with a cut-off date for scheduling by Friday, September 8, 2023.

The biometrics collection process is scheduled from 08:30 to 16:30 on both Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort in Frigate Bay.



[Your Email Address]

-END-