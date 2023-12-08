NEW CPL & WCPL LOGOS LAUNCHED AS RECORD AUDIENCE FIGURES ANNOUNCED FOR THE REPUBLIC BANK CPL

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, December 8, 2023:The 2023 edition of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has set a new viewership record for the tournament, with the digital and broadcast viewing figures growing to a record 853.5million. This represents a 23% increase on the numbers from 2022.The announcement was made at the launch of the new tournament logos for the Men’s and Women’s CPL on December 8, 2023 at the Queen’s Park Oval.

This year’s tournament is also the fourth consecutive year where the total viewership of CPL has gone past half a billion viewers and the 10th consecutive year of the total viewers increasing year on year. There was a big increase in viewership in the USA with the broadcast audience up by more than 300%. There was also a significant increase in broadcast viewership in India with a 33% uplift on the 2022 numbers.



During the launch, the tournament logos for the Men’s and Women’s Caribbean Premier League tournament were unveiled, having been refreshed and updated ahead of the 2024 season. The new logos are the first time the brand has seen an update since 2014 and represents the tournament’s evolution as it enters its second decade. The fresh design maintains the colour and vibrancy of the CPL brand, while giving it a modern feel.



Pete Russell, CEO of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League and Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League, said: “The new logos represents the vibrancy and colour of the Caribbean, as does the CPL. Combining carnival and cricket has been a huge part in the success of the CPL over the years and this new branding further cements this for CPL going forward.

“We continue to grow as a tournament and to see our viewership numbers increase yet again is a fantastic achievement. We are getting closer and closer to a billion viewers across the event, and we are confident that this is something we will achieve in the near future.”

Republic Bank Vice President, P. Vic Salickram remarked that the refreshed logo and brand identity for the Republic Bank CPL is a timely step forward that exemplifies a shared commitment to constantly evolve and connect with audiences. As a result of this commitment, he declared “We are confident that the tournament will continue to grow, attracting even larger audiences and captivating cricket lovers across the globe.”