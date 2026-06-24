BREAKING: Powerful Back-to-Back Earthquakes Rock Venezuela; Caracas Reports Major Damage

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CARACAS, VENEZUELA — Venezuela has been shaken by two powerful earthquakes that struck within moments of each other on Wednesday evening, triggering panic, emergency responses and reports of serious structural damage in Caracas and surrounding areas.According to preliminary seismic information, the first earthquake registered at magnitude 7.2, followed less than a minute later by an even stronger magnitude 7.5 tremor. The powerful shocks were reported near western Venezuela, with shaking felt across several areas, including the capital.Images and videos emerging from Caracas appear to show damaged buildings, blocked streets, debris and residents fleeing into open areas. Authorities and emergency teams are reportedly assessing collapsed structures and responding to urgent calls for assistance.There are growing concerns about possible casualties, but official figures have not yet been fully confirmed. Rescue and emergency operations are expected to continue through the night as aftershocks remain a serious concern.Regional authorities also monitored possible tsunami risks for parts of the Caribbean, though early alerts were reportedly later lifted.The situation remains fluid, and officials are urging the public to avoid damaged buildings, follow emergency instructions and rely on verified information as rescue teams continue their work.Times Caribbean will continue monitoring this developing story.