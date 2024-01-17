Nevis’ Hamilton Reserve Bank Expands Global Presence: Now Accepting 70 Currencies

Hamilton Reserve Bank, the distinguished hometown bank associated with America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton, and the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean region, proudly announces a significant expansion in its customer deposit base. The bank has embraced a forward-thinking approach by now accepting deposits in 70 different currencies, covering all major currencies worldwide.

This strategic move is aligned with Hamilton Reserve Bank’s commitment to providing fast, safe, and reliable private banking services to its large and rapidly expanding clientele from over 150 countries. The bank, powered by Temenos, the world’s largest banking software provider, facilitates a seamless customer onboarding process, enabling clients to establish accounts 100% online in just 20 minutes.

The diverse clientele of Hamilton Reserve Bank comprises around 60% businesses and 40% individuals. The institution’s global reach is underscored by its ability to cater to clients from various corners of the world, speaking 15 different languages. The bank’s global staff, hailing from 13 countries, adds to its international appeal.

One of the standout features of Hamilton Reserve Bank is its ability to process customer deposits in 70 different currencies. Notably, 15 of these currencies, including USD, AUD, GBP, EUR, CNY, AED, MXN, DKK, NZD, SEK, JPY, SGD, HKD, CAD, and CHF, are held directly without the need for foreign exchange conversion. Additionally, 50 other currencies are seamlessly converted into USD, providing flexibility and convenience to the bank’s diverse clientele.

Hamilton Reserve Bank’s specialization in asset protection for large family offices is highlighted through its services as a global custodian bank. The bank facilitates the formation of new entities and the opening of new bank accounts in a single day through its trusted affiliate, AAA Global Incorporation & Trust, boasting a 30-year legacy.

Ghassan Nasr, CEO, International Markets of Hamilton Reserve Bank, expressed, “What makes Hamilton Reserve Bank so successful as the primary local bank for our worldwide clients is quite simple: total privacy, fast banking transactions, and best hassle-free private banking services. These 70+ deposit currencies have well-positioned Hamilton Reserve Bank as the ‘local global bank’ for many clients. We look forward to expanding our office presence around the world in 2024 supporting clients’ successes.”

This expansion not only solidifies Hamilton Reserve Bank’s status as a leading financial institution in the Caribbean but also positions it as a prominent player on the global stage, catering to the diverse financial needs of clients from around the world.