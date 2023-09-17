National Awards Committee Omits Kim Collins and Elquemedo Willett from Hero Honors

Despite fervent advocacy led by prominent figures like Ron Daniel and Everton “Obi” Elliott, the National Awards Committee has chosen not to bestow the title of National Hero upon distinguished athletes Elquemedo Willett, MBE, and Kim Collins.Elquemedo Willett, a trailblazing cricketer, made history as the first player from not only St. Kitts and Nevis but the entire Leeward Islands to secure a spot on the West Indies Team. His groundbreaking achievements paved the way for future sports icons, leaving an indelible mark on the region’s sporting legacy.Similarly, Kim Collins, the 2003 World 100m Champion, rallied an entire nation with his awe-inspiring victory. Beyond the realm of sports, Collins’ triumph served as a unifying force, instilling a profound sense of pride and solidarity in the hearts of his fellow citizens.Despite multiple citizens, particularly Nevisians, formally nominating both Willett and Collins for National Hero status, the Committee’s recent announcements brought disappointment to many. The decision leaves Nevis with just one recognized National Hero, the late Sir Simeon Daniel, the inaugural Premier of Nevis.The movement persists to have Elquemedo Willett officially recognized as a National Hero, highlighting his pivotal role in shaping the sporting landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis.