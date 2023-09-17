St.Kitts and Nevis Special Envoy Hadiya Claxton Paves the Way for Landmark Educational Agreement

In a monumental stride towards accessible higher education, Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations, Dr. Hadiya Claxton, has orchestrated a historic educational cooperation between the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Louisiana’s Southern University (SU). This groundbreaking agreement promises unprecedented benefits for Kittitian and Nevisian students.Under this alliance, Kittitian and Nevisian citizens and residents will have access to undergraduate studies at SU with drastically reduced tuition rates, currently set at under US $4,200 per semester for on-campus study. This marks a transformative step towards affordable higher education in the Federation.Moreover, the agreement extends its advantages to those pursuing graduate (Master’s) degree programs, online courses, and certification programs. The inclusion of these options ensures a comprehensive educational framework tailored to meet diverse needs.Furthermore, Southern University’s commitment to accepting academic credits from Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) streamlines the educational journey, minimizing both cost and study time for aspiring students. This collaboration will also recognize Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) credits, further facilitating enrollment for Kittitian and Nevisian learners.Dr. Hadiya Claxton’s adept negotiation skills and dedication to advancing educational accessibility have set the stage for a transformative era in higher education for Saint Kitts and Nevis. The citizens and residents of the Federation stand poised to reap immeasurable benefits from this visionary educational partnership.