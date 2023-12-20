Minister Samal Duggins Faces Continued Criticisms and Intensified Calls for his Recall: Agriculture and Sports Ministries Experience Drastic Budget Cuts Amidst Minister’s Performance Concerns

Basseterre, St.Kitts(December 20th, 2023) Minister Samal Duggins is under intense scrutiny and heightened calls for his recall as Minister of Agriculture and Sports, as stakeholders express disappointment over his management of the Agriculture and Sports Ministries. Critics argue that Duggins has fallen significantly short of expectations, leading to intensified calls for his removal from both portfolios.

Concerns about Duggins’ competence and effectiveness have been mounting for months, with stakeholders taking to social media and the airwaves openly and publicly lamenting the lack of progress and proper oversight in the Ministries under his purview. The Agriculture and Sports Ministries, in particular, have reportedly experienced regression in development under his leadership.

Adding fuel to the fire is the recent revelation during the Budget Debate that both ministries are facing substantial decreases in their budget allocations. In the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, the budget allocation has plummeted from $25.1 million in 2023 to $18.495 million in 2024, reflecting a sharp decrease of -$6.605 million. Similarly, the Sports and Creative Economy Ministry has witnessed an almost 50% decrease in budget allocation, dropping from $19.1 million in 2023 to $11.716 million in 2024, a decrease of approximately -$7.384 million.

The budget cuts have raised serious concerns, considering that both ministries were already perceived to be underfunded and inadequately managed. The substantial decrease in their budgets has left stakeholders questioning how these ministries can fulfill their mandates and address the needs of farmers and the sports community.

Critics argue that the allocation decrease reflects incompetence on the part of Minister Duggins, suggesting that he has failed to make a compelling case for increased funding for the Agriculture and Sports Ministries. The impact is expected to be felt acutely in the agricultural sector, where enhanced support for farmers may be compromised. Additionally, sports development in basketball, volleyball, cricket, tennis, and netball may suffer, as the budget cuts could impede the much-needed improvement and construction of sports facilities.

The situation has sparked concerns about the overall state of these crucial sectors, with stakeholders calling for urgent intervention to ensure effective leadership and strategic management. As the budget debate continues in all corners of society, the fate of the Agriculture and Sports Ministries hangs in the balance, prompting citizens and stakeholders to closely monitor developments and advocate for the necessary changes to drive progress and development in these vital areas.