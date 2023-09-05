Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine Takes Times Square by Storm

New York, NY (Sonique Solutions) – Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine has burst onto the scene in Times Square, bringing the authentic flavours of the Caribbean to the heart of New York City. As one of two classy Caribbean establishments under the umbrella of the Jasmine’s Restaurant Group, the popular specialty restaurant continues to please palates and attract both locals and visitors to the ‘Big Apple’ with its engaging ambiance and vibrant tribute to the diverse culinary traditions of the islands.

Located in the iconic Midtown Manhattan block known as ‘Restaurant Row’, Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine provides an immersive and visually stunning atmosphere that mirrors the vivacity of the Caribbean region. The restaurant’s interior is a masterful blend of tropical hues, lively patterns, and a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere.

Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine boasts a succulent array of dishes, from favourites such as mouthwatering Jerk Chicken and tender Stewed Oxtail and a host of original signature entrees & appetizers to refreshing citrus-infused cocktails and delectable desserts. Additionally, Jasmine’s features steelpan performances every Thursday and live DJs every Saturday.

The driving force behind Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine is beauty and lifestyle entrepreneur, Jasmine Gerald, who spearheaded this restaurant in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She shared on the inspiration to launch this business at that specific time saying, “We wanted to bring back community, job security and a safe space to enjoy each other’s company. My deep-rooted passion for Caribbean flavours and a drive to showcase the richness of this cuisine to a wider audience coupled with this void left by the pandemic, birthed Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine, the lively culinary escape to the Caribbean right in the heart of Manhattan.”

Drawing on inspiration from her Antiguan, Dominican and Virgin Island roots and her travels across the Caribbean islands, Jasmine, along with Chef Basil Jones and her diligent team continue to meticulously curate a menu that showcases the rich tapestry of tastes for which the region is known, while embracing modern culinary trends.

Most notably, as part of its commitment to providing top-tier dining experiences that extend beyond the plate, the Jasmine’s Restaurant Group recently launched a new upscale lounge concept located just a few doors down from Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine called ‘S’Aimer NYC’ which offers a sophisticated fusion of French and Caribbean gastronomy, crafted cocktails and live music in an swanky setting.

Jasmine further stated, “We’re committed to delivering exceptional food, warm hospitality and an atmosphere that transports our guests to the heart of our culinary heritage. We aim to connect cultures, dispel misconceptions, and give back to our communities both locally and internationally.”

Both Jasmine’s and S’Aimer have already become sought-after Times Square destinations for New Yorkers and tourists alike, especially those seeking a culinary adventure that tantalizes the taste buds and ignites the senses.

Visit Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine at 371 West 46th Street and S’Aimer NYC at 338 West 46th Street

For any inquiries, reservations, or to stay updated on the Jasmine’s Restaurant Group brands, please visit jasminecaribbeancuisine.com & saimernyc.com, OR contact 347-391-5110.

Follow the brands on social media via: @jasminecaribbeancuisine & @saimernyc

# # #