TIMES CARIBBEAN | CARIBBEAN NEWS • UNITED STATES • LEGAL AFFAIRS

U.S. FEDERAL PROSECUTORS ALLEGE SOCIAL MEDIA WAS USED TO RECRUIT BANK ACCOUNT HOLDERS IN SCHEME INVOLVING COUNTERFEIT CHEQUES AND FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS WORTH MILLIONS!

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES — October 23, 2026 — Jamaican social media influencer Michelle Hylton, popularly known as “Michii,” is among eight individuals facing serious federal charges in the United States following an investigation into an alleged multimillion-dollar bank fraud operation that reportedly relied on social media to recruit participants.

The 33-year-old Bronx resident, who is known within Jamaica’s social media and entertainment circles, was named in an indictment unsealed on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

All eight defendants have been charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, offences that each carry a maximum potential sentence of 30 years in federal prison if convicted.

HOW THE ALLEGED OPERATION WORKED

According to federal prosecutors, the alleged scheme operated from at least 2022 and involved recruiting individuals through social media and other channels to provide access to their personal bank accounts.

Investigators allege that fraudulent financial instruments, including counterfeit cheques and U.S. Treasury notes, were deposited into those accounts.

Money was then allegedly withdrawn before financial institutions could identify the instruments as fraudulent.

The indictment further alleges that individuals associated with the operation used social media platforms and private messaging applications to exchange information, including images of questionable financial instruments, bank branch locations and personal identifying information.

Federal authorities claim the activities resulted in losses amounting to millions of dollars across several financial institutions.

JAMAICAN INFLUENCER NAMED IN FEDERAL INDICTMENT

Hylton, who reportedly hails from Parade Gardens in central Kingston, Jamaica, has established a presence in social media and entertainment circles, including involvement in events in Jamaica and New York.

According to Jamaican media reporting, the influencer relocated to New York in 2022 and has attracted a substantial following on Instagram.

The federal indictment specifically names Hylton among the individuals accused of participating in the alleged financial operation. Jamaican broadcaster Nationwide News also reported that prosecutors referenced a social media message allegedly connected to Hylton that sought individuals with Bank of America accounts.

The allegation forms part of the prosecution’s case and has not been established as fact in court.

EIGHT DEFENDANTS NAMED

The U.S. Department of Justice identified the accused as Jeshon Bingham, 24; Rupertt Sherrir, 26; Floyd Forrest, 27; Reheem Anderson, 23; Mikhail Davis, 31; Juzan Spence, 31; Chavaughn Boothe, 32; and Michelle Hylton, 33.

The defendants are residents of the Bronx, Mount Vernon and Yonkers areas of New York.

Although some Caribbean media outlets have described the group as Jamaican, the U.S. Department of Justice’s announcement does not independently confirm the nationality of every defendant.

U.S. AUTHORITIES ADDRESS SOCIAL MEDIA’S ROLE

United States Attorney Jamie McDonald said the case highlights growing concerns about the alleged misuse of online platforms to facilitate financial fraud.

Federal investigators maintain that social media was allegedly used not only to recruit participants but also to coordinate aspects of the activities under investigation.

The FBI’s New York Field Office and other law enforcement partners participated in the investigation, which has drawn attention to the risks associated with allowing unfamiliar individuals to access personal banking accounts.

The case is being prosecuted by the White Plains Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Federal prosecutors announced that seven of the defendants were expected to be arraigned on October 21 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew E. Krause, while Reheem Anderson’s arraignment was to take place at a later date.

The potential 30-year prison term represents the statutory maximum for each charged offence, not a sentence already imposed or a guaranteed outcome.

Any eventual sentence would depend on the court’s findings and applicable federal sentencing requirements.

Importantly, Hylton and the seven other defendants have only been accused at this stage. All eight are presumed innocent unless and until their guilt is proven in a court of law.

The case is expected to attract continued interest across the Jamaican diaspora and wider Caribbean community as the federal proceedings develop.

Times Caribbean will continue to follow the matter as additional verified information becomes available.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of New York, official release dated October 21, 2026; Nationwide News Network Jamaica.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Caribbean News. Regional Perspectives. Global Developments.

#TimesCaribbean #Jamaica #MichelleHylton #Michii #CaribbeanNews #NewYork #USFederalCourt #BankFraudCase #JamaicanDiaspora #BreakingNews #CaribbeanUpdates

I can also monitor the federal court proceedings and alert you when there is a significant verified development. Want me to set that up?