JACINTH HENRY-MARTIN RETURNS AND APPOINTED AS AMBASSADOR OF ST.KITTS AND NEVIS TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Mrs. Jacinth Henry-Martin, has been appointed as the Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States of America for the 2nd time. Henry-Martin previously served in that capacity . In February, 2011, Jacinth was appointed the Federation’s first female Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary to the United States of America, and served in the dual role of Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States. until 2015

This prestigious role recognizes her exceptional diplomatic skills, extensive experience, and unwavering commitment to representing her country on the international stage.

Mrs. Henry-Martin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new position. With a background in international relations and diplomacy, she has served in various high-level roles within the government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, including Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Her deep understanding of global affairs and her ability to foster strong relationships with foreign counterparts make her an invaluable asset to her country.

As the Ambassador to the United States, Mrs. Henry-Martin will play a pivotal role in strengthening the ties between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the United States. She will work tirelessly to promote economic cooperation, enhance bilateral trade, and encourage cultural exchanges. Her diplomatic efforts will not only focus on advancing the interests of her country but also on addressing shared challenges such as climate change, security, and regional stability.

Known for her strong leadership qualities and dedication to public service, Mrs. Henry-Martin is poised to make a significant impact in her new role. She will be a vocal advocate for the interests and concerns of Saint Kitts and Nevis, ensuring that the voices of her fellow citizens are heard and their needs are addressed.

Mrs Jacinth Henry-Martin paid a courtesy call on the PM Drew led Cabinet. Ambassador Henry-Martin informed the Cabinet of the vast opportunities and resources that the Washington D.C.-based embassy can provide to the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Among the many areas of the work of the Embassy shared by Ambassador Henry-Martin were:

The arrangement of high-level bilateral meetings with other countries;

Networking opportunities with international agencies to assist line ministries in Saint Kitts and Nevis;

Opportunities for agricultural, financial and climate resiliency assistance;

Promotion of Saint Kitts and Nevis as a prime destination through cultural diplomacy; and

The enhancement of engagement with the diaspora.

With Mrs. Jacinth Henry-Martin as its Ambassador, Saint Kitts and Nevis can look forward to an era of strengthened diplomatic ties and increased collaboration with the United States, contributing to the mutual prosperity and well-being of both nations.