FOUR OVERSEAS BASED ST.KITTS AND NEVIS NATIONALS DONATE 20,000 SYRINGES TO DIABETES ASSOCIATION

Four Kittitians residing in Florida, New York, Toronto, and the Virgin Islands became aware of a concerning issue affecting diabetics in St. Kitts and Nevis. They discovered that some individuals with diabetes were reusing single-use syringes, putting themselves at risk of infection. Determined to address this problem, the group “Friends of the SK Diabetes Association” took action.

In April of 2023, they formed the group and embarked on a mission to collect 20,000 syringes by August 31st, 2023. Recognizing the urgent need for proper medical supplies, they sought contributions from their family and friends, aiming to alleviate the syringe shortage in St. Kitts. Through their dedicated efforts, the group successfully reached their goal on May 27th.

Now, the St. Kitts Diabetes Association possesses the 20,000 syringes. They will play a crucial role in coordinating the distribution of these much-needed medical resources among the diabetics in the community. The actions of Seymour Tally Davis, Tara Liburd Hodge, Kelvin Lindsey, and Hugh Nisbett have significantly contributed to the welfare and health of those living with diabetes in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The four individuals express their deep gratitude to all the contributors who made this project a resounding success. They acknowledge the importance of community support and count on it in the future. Together, they have made a meaningful impact, ensuring that diabetics in St. Kitts have access to safe and hygienic syringes for their treatment.