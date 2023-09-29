Historic Triumph: Mrs. Sylvanie Burton Makes History as Dominica’s First Female President

In a groundbreaking turn of events, Mrs. Sylvanie Burton has been elected as the President-Elect of the Commonwealth of Dominica, marking a historic moment for the nation. Not only is Mrs. Burton the first woman to hold this esteemed position, but she also stands as the inaugural Kalinago woman to do so. The formal election took place during the Fifth Meeting of The First Session of The Eleventh Parliament on September 27, 2023.

Prime Minister of Dominica, the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, took to his Facebook page to extend warm congratulations and best wishes to the President-Elect on behalf of the Government of Dominica. He expressed profound pride in witnessing this monumental achievement and emphasized the significance of Mrs. Burton’s leadership in shaping the nation’s future.

The swearing-in ceremony for Mrs. Sylvanie Burton is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 4 pm at the State House Conference Center. This historic occasion is anticipated to be a moment of great pride and inspiration for the people of Dominica.

In addition, Prime Minister Skerrit took a moment to express gratitude to the outgoing President, H.E Charles A. Savarin, and Mrs. Clara Savarin, for their years of distinguished service to the Commonwealth of Dominica. Their contributions have left an indelible mark on the nation’s history, and their legacy will be remembered with deep appreciation and respect.

The appointment of Mrs. Sylvanie Burton as Dominica’s President-Elect signals a new era of inclusivity, progress, and empowerment for the nation, inspiring future generations to aim for greater heights. Dominicans across the globe celebrate this historic moment with immense pride and anticipation for the positive impact Mrs. Burton’s presidency will undoubtedly bring.