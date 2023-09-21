Historic Moment: Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew First Prime Minister to attend Nevis’ Independence Parade Since Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds

In a momentous occasion marking the 40th year of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Independence, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew created history by becoming the second sitting Prime Minister to attend the Independence Parade in the sister island of Nevis.Drew was the sitting Prime Minister to do this since the Father of Independence and First Prime Minister Dr. Rt. Hon and Rt. Excellent Sir Kennedy Simmonds attended the parade at Grove Park and took the salute along with Premier Dr. Simeon Daniel .This significant event was the result of meticulous planning and organizational acumen of the Independence Committee, which factored in the Prime Minister’s keen intention to foster increased involvement and partnership with Nevis.Prime Minister Drew was accompanied by Deputy Prime 1Minister, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and several of his 1Cabinet colleagues. Dr. Terrance Drew and his Cabinet’s commitment to inclusivity, camaraderie, and fairness shone through as they joined 1the celebration alongside the citizens of Nevis.Due to the concurrent scheduling of events in the past, previous Prime Ministers were unable to attend the event.Dr. Drew’s presence at the Nevis Independence parade underscores his unwavering dedication to strengthening the bonds between Saint Kitts and Nevis. His visionary leadership and progressive outlook have set the stage for a new era of collaboration and cooperation between the two sister islands.”This historic moment symbolizes a shared vision of togetherness and progress for Saint Kitts and Nevis. I remain committed to ensuring that the voices and aspirations of Nevisians are fully integrated into the nation’s development agenda”, Prime Minister Drew stated.Premier of Nevis, the Hon. Mark Brantley hailed the Federation’s Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew’s presence at the Independence Parade in Charlestown, on his Facebook platform on Wednesday stating, “I want the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis to take a moment and study the photos here. We are in the middle of a genuine effort to heal long-standing rifts between the Federal government and the Nevis Island Administration,” said Brantley, who added: “We are in the middle of seeking to put good governance ahead of party politics. We are in the middle of trying to give cooperation and goodwill a chance instead of the usual rancor and confusion which have bedeviled our Nation for nigh 40 years.”Dr. Drew’s administration is dedicated to fostering an environment of mutual respect, trust, and cooperation that will serve as the cornerstone for the continued prosperity of both islands.Brantley, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the Saint Kitts and Nevis National Assembly further noted that this year’s Independence Committee had membership from Nevis and for the first time in history approved funding for independence activities on both the island of SaintKitts and the island of Nevis.Brantley further expressed the view that the presence of Prime Minister Drew and his Federal Cabinet colleagues in Nevis for the Independence Parade is an effort “of trying to put aside old animosities and truly move forward as a Nation bound together with a common destiny.”During the Independence Parade, Prime Minister Drew and Premier Brantley flanked Deputy Governor of Nevis, Her Honour, Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd in accepting the Royal Salute.Prime Minister Drew and Premier Brantley also accompanied Mrs. Liburd during the inspection of the armed and unarmed units on parade.As Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to commemorate its 40th year of Independence, this historic moment will undoubtedly be remembered as a pivotal step towards a more united and harmonious future for both nations.Saint Kitts and Nevis, a twin-island nation in the Eastern Caribbean, gained independence from British colonial rule on September 19, 1983. The nation is celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, stunning natural beauty, and warm hospitality. ###