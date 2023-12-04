“Historic Lineup Unveiled: Ten Dazzling Contestants Set to Shine at 41st Haynes Smith Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant!”

In a groundbreaking revelation, the 41st edition of the Haynes Smith Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant has announced a star-studded lineup of ten exceptional contestants. The highly-anticipated event, scheduled for December 30th, 2023, at 8 pm in the opulent St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom, promises an evening of unparalleled talent and glamour.

Breaking with tradition, this year marks the first-ever participation of Haiti, with the charismatic 18-year-old Bedjina Gilberthe Jean Baptiste gracing the stage. Adding to the excitement, after a 36-year hiatus, Guadeloupe makes a triumphant return with the enchanting 16-year-old Ambre Chevalier, while the British Virgin Islands proudly presents Toriah Pryce after several years.

The diverse and dynamic lineup is completed by contestants from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dutch St. Maarten, French St. Martin, Guyana, and the host country, St. Kitts. As the global stage beckons, anticipation mounts for an extraordinary showcase of talent and beauty.

Tickets for this historic event are available online at events.jad.cash, with early bird pricing at $EC80 until the 25th and $EC100 thereafter until the show date. With an 8 pm kick-off, the pageant is expected to captivate audiences until 11:45 pm, ensuring an unforgettable night of elegance and entertainment. Don’t miss witnessing history in the making at the Haynes Smith Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant!