Glamour, Beauty, Talent Returns: Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant Makes Spectacular Comeback to Sugar Mas Carnival After Three-Year Hiatus

After a three-year hiatus, the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen International Pageant is set to make a triumphant return to the Sugar Mas St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival lineup. This highly anticipated event, known as the most sought-after talented teen pageant in the Caribbean, is scheduled for Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom.The pageant’s absence in the past three years was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the cancellation of numerous events worldwide. The last show took place in December 2019 and saw Miss Kersandra Edwards of St. Lucia emerge as the winner.Originating in the Village community over four decades ago, the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen International Pageant has established a remarkable legacy. It has consistently upheld a high standard and reputation, serving as a trendsetter for talented teen pageants throughout the region.With plans to revive the show, organizers are determined to deliver an extraordinary and unique experience to patrons. Attendees can anticipate a fresh perspective and a new level of excitement that sets this pageant apart from others. As the return of this iconic event approaches, excitement and anticipation are building, promising a memorable night celebrating the Caribbean’s young talents.