TIMES CARIBBEAN | ENTERTAINMENT & CULTURE | NOVEMBER 16, 2026

A HISTORIC MOMENT FOR CARIBBEAN ENTERTAINMENT! UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, JAMAICA, HONOURS ICONIC COMEDIAN OLIVER SAMUELS FOR HIS EXTRAORDINARY CONTRIBUTION TO THEATRE, TELEVISION, FILM AND JAMAICAN CULTURE!

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — From the theatre stage to the television screens of millions across the Caribbean and beyond, Jamaican comedy legend Oliver Samuels has spent more than five remarkable decades bringing laughter, joy and unforgettable entertainment to generations.

Now, the man affectionately celebrated as Jamaica’s “King of Comedy” has earned another distinguished title — Dr. Oliver Samuels!

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), officially conferred upon the celebrated entertainer the prestigious Honorary Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) during its graduation ceremony at the university’s Papine campus in St. Andrew. Jamaica Observer+1

The recognition celebrates an extraordinary career spanning more than 55 years in theatre, television and film, during which Samuels helped shape Jamaican comedy and elevate Caribbean storytelling to international audiences.

And what a legacy!

From his unforgettable performances in the iconic television series Oliver at Large to his celebrated theatrical productions, Samuels has become a household name throughout Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean diaspora.

His unmistakable humour, expressive storytelling and ability to transform everyday Caribbean experiences into unforgettable entertainment have made him one of the region’s most beloved cultural personalities.

“WITHOUT UNUH, OLIVER WOULDN’T BE OLIVER!”

Reacting to the prestigious honour, Samuels expressed heartfelt gratitude to UTech and acknowledged the people who helped make his extraordinary journey possible.

He credited God, his family, professional colleagues and his loyal supporters around the world for standing with him throughout his career.

In a touching tribute to his fans, the veteran entertainer declared:

“Unuh know seh without unuh, Oliver wouldn’t be Oliver!”

Those words capture the humility and appreciation of a performer whose extraordinary connection with audiences has endured for generations.

The honorary doctorate is more than a personal achievement. It represents an important celebration of Caribbean creative excellence and the contribution of performing artists to national identity, cultural preservation and regional pride.

UTech President Dr. Kevin Brown, in announcing the university’s distinguished 2026 honourees, highlighted their contributions to Jamaica’s national development and the inspiration their achievements provide to future generations. Jamaica Gleaner

For Caribbean audiences who grew up watching Samuels deliver his unforgettable performances, the honour is richly deserved.

He made us laugh. He made us proud. And through more than half a century of entertainment, he helped tell our Caribbean stories to the world.

TIMES CARIBBEAN joins admirers across Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean in congratulating Dr. Oliver Samuels on this outstanding and well-deserved recognition.

From the King of Comedy to Dr. Oliver Samuels — a true Caribbean cultural treasure!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | CELEBRATING CARIBBEAN EXCELLENCE