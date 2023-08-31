Foreign Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas Strengthens Diplomatic Bonds in Meet and Greet with St. Kitts and Nevis Community in Canada

“”Last evening, Foreign Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas orchestrated a warm and engaging meet and greet session with the St. Kitts and Nevis community in Canada’s National Capital Region. The event showcased Dr. Douglas’ commitment to nurturing strong relationships with the international community, particularly with the City of Halifax and the Halifax Partnership. His aim is to foster fruitful collaborations in crucial areas such as Food Security, Clean Energy, Potable Water, and Healthy Aging, with benefits that will span generations.The notable presence of officials from Dalhousie University added an air of significance to the gathering. The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, accompanied by High Commissioner Sherry Tross of St. Kitts and Nevis, engaged in discussions centered around potential partnerships. These conversations held promise for creating opportunities that could positively impact various sectors in both countries.A particularly noteworthy participant at the event was Mr. Rustam Southwell, a distinguished figure in the St. Kitts and Nevis National community. Recently appointed as a director on the board of Dalhousie University, Mr. Southwell’s presence underscored the shared commitment to collaboration and growth.Overall, the meet and greet session with Foreign Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas served as a platform for meaningful exchange and laid the foundation for potentially impactful collaborations between St. Kitts and Nevis and Canada.