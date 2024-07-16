ECCU LAUNCHES GENERATIVE AI AND PYTHON  SUMMER CAMP 2024

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday, July 15, 2024: The highly anticipated Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) Generative AI and Python Summer Camp 2024 was officially launched on July 15, under the theme ‘Nurturing a Culture of Innovation and Technical Proficiency among Youth Learners’. This event marks the beginning of an innovative and educational programme designed to introduce students to the dynamic fields of Artificial Intelligence and Python programming.

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Mr. Timothy Antoine, underscored the importance of the camp to participants.

“This course is an investment in your future. What future do you want? Do you want a bright future? Do you want to create that job for yourself or be employable whether it is just here in St. Kitts and Nevis or anywhere in the world? What do you want? This is about you, your future. What we are doing today is giving you an opportunity to seek possibilities for when you can find your job or create your job.”

Third Secretary, Taiwanese Embassy in St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Damien I-Ching Lui, gave remarks on behalf of Ambassador Micheal Lin.

“To the young minds present here today, I urge you to seize this opportunity with great enthusiasm and determination. The knowledge and skills you acquire today and during this summer camp will be invaluable assets in your journey toward a brighter future. Embrace these impactful digital tools for they hold the keys to unlocking a world of endless possibilities.”

Ms. Sybil Welsh, Senior Project Specialist, ECCB, described the objective of the camp.

“We want to make sure our young people get embedded in 4th and 5th generation revolutionary skills in terms of technology. Your facilitators will make ample use of vast interactive tool kits that will reference real events and scenarios that you are going to be working on. You will have two options for your group project, and you are going to be developing a chatbot.”

The ECCU Generative AI and Python Summer Camp 2024 is set to run for five weeks, offering a comprehensive curriculum that covers fundamental concepts as well as advanced topics. Participants will have the opportunity to work on real-world projects, guided by experienced instructors and industry mentors. The summer camp represents ECCU’s dedication to advancing technological education and preparing students for future careers in rapidly evolving fields.