Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Marks the Commencement of New Law Year 2024 with Theme “Innovation and Justice Reform”

As the legal community in the Eastern Caribbean gears up for the New Law Year, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) is set to initiate its traditional Ceremonial Opening proceedings on Friday, 12th January 2024. The theme for this year’s ceremony is “Innovation and Justice Reform” – The ECSC Looking to the Future. Hosted by Grenada, the first scheduled sitting for the Court of Appeal for 2024 will take place in this Member State.

The opening day will kick off with a church service in most Member States and Territories, setting the tone for the year ahead. Following the religious service, a ceremonial procession will make its way to the High Court, where a formal Special Sitting of the Court will be held. In St. Kitts and Nevis, the Church Service will be held at the St. George’s Anglican Church at 8:00 a.m, followed by a procession to The Charles Amory Building, Fortlands. The inspection of the Guard will be conducted, and the Special Sitting will commence at 10:00 a.m.

Unifying the nine Member States and Territories, the Special Sitting will be held simultaneously, featuring live addresses from various speakers, including the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Dame Janice M. Pereira, DBE, LL.D. The Chief Justice will deliver the feature address live from the Court in Grenada, showcasing the regional collaboration within the ECSC.

To enhance accessibility, the Special Sitting will be streamed live to all Member States and Territories through Grenada Information Services media platforms and social media pages, as well as the ECSC’s Website and Facebook Page. Additionally, it will be broadcast on the websites and social media pages of Government Information Services in each Member State and Territory, along with UWITV.

Encouraging public participation, the ECSC invites individuals to engage in the Ceremonial Opening by attending either the church service or the Special Sitting. Alternatively, interested parties can tune in to the live-streamed event on various media platforms, making justice and legal proceedings more accessible to the wider community.

Established in 1967, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court serves as a superior court of record for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). Covering six independent states and three British Overseas Territories, the ECSC holds unlimited jurisdiction in each Member State. To stay updated on the ECSC’s initiatives and activities, visit their website at https://www.eccourts.org/ or contact them at Tel: 758-457-3600. As the New Law Year unfolds, the ECSC remains committed to fostering innovation and justice reform throughout the Eastern Caribbean.